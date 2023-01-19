No snow, no dough? Snow plow businesses waiting for the white stuff

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Some people are wondering, ‘Where is the snow?’ They need a healthy dose of it so they can kick their businesses into gear. That includes Sons of Nature in Sylvania Twp.

“It was an idea of just us being Sons of Nature. So, whatever nature brings us to do for us to do, you know, it’s an opportunity for us to do some work,” explained Owner LaShawn Martre who said his business is all-season, from mowing, mulching, and landscaping in the warmer months to snow removal in the winter.

So far, Martre said he’s only rolled out the plows once this season, but he’s ready for round two. During the down time, he and his six employees pursue training and certification, make repairs to equipment, and even contract to remove junk from homes.

“We try to calculate as much as possible when we bring in seasonal labor. You know, some guys consider unemployment, and other guys go find other work. They kind of anticipate the slow season,” added Martre.

Still, he’s hoping for some snow, which is in the forecast for this upcoming weekend.

“It’s a tough call, man, I think that we were so prepared last time that maybe we should not be prepared and expect to get some snow. Try a little reverse psychology there. Yeah, but you know, no, hopefully we get it,” said Martre.

