Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

No snow, no dough? Snow plow businesses waiting for the white stuff

Sons of Nature in Sylvania Twp. has only rolled out the plows once this season
LaShawn Martre, owner of Sons of Nature, has only rolled out his snow plows once so far this...
LaShawn Martre, owner of Sons of Nature, has only rolled out his snow plows once so far this season.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Some people are wondering, ‘Where is the snow?’ They need a healthy dose of it so they can kick their businesses into gear. That includes Sons of Nature in Sylvania Twp.

“It was an idea of just us being Sons of Nature. So, whatever nature brings us to do for us to do, you know, it’s an opportunity for us to do some work,” explained Owner LaShawn Martre who said his business is all-season, from mowing, mulching, and landscaping in the warmer months to snow removal in the winter.

So far, Martre said he’s only rolled out the plows once this season, but he’s ready for round two. During the down time, he and his six employees pursue training and certification, make repairs to equipment, and even contract to remove junk from homes.

“We try to calculate as much as possible when we bring in seasonal labor. You know, some guys consider unemployment, and other guys go find other work. They kind of anticipate the slow season,” added Martre.

Still, he’s hoping for some snow, which is in the forecast for this upcoming weekend.

“It’s a tough call, man, I think that we were so prepared last time that maybe we should not be prepared and expect to get some snow. Try a little reverse psychology there. Yeah, but you know, no, hopefully we get it,” said Martre.

To sign up for service, you can visit Sons of Nature by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
SEVERE THREAT UPDATE FOR 1/19/23
***First Alert Weather Day*** issued for Thursday afternoon; strong t-storms possible
Officers arrested a 15-year-old male last week.
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
On Jan. 17, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Titus...
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
Maumee may see new rental property rules
Maumee may soon see new rules for rental properties

Latest News

1/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/18/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Toledo Rental Assistance
Toledo Rental Assistance
SEVERE THREAT UPDATE FOR 1/19/23
***First Alert Weather Day*** issued for Thursday afternoon; strong t-storms possible
Trail patrol volunteers monitor the Metroparks, providing customer service to visitors and...
Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers