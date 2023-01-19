Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council announces award program for entrepreneurs

The Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council will announce its first Women’s Entrepreneurial...
The Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council will announce its first Women’s Entrepreneurial Distinction Ovation Award program, Thursday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council will announce its first Women’s Entrepreneurial Distinction Ovation Award program, Thursday.

The announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Wildwood Preserve Metroparks’s Ward Pavilion.

The Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council was established by Women of Toledo, in honor of 2022′s Women’s History Month and the #HerStory campaign.

According to a statement released by the Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council and Women of Toledo, the Women’s Entrepreneurial Distinction Ovation program is designed to promote entrepreneurship by acknowledging the diverse entrepreneurs in the Toledo area.

The award program, which will begin this spring, aims to achieve the following goals: recognizing excellence, providing a better narrative on the identity and storytelling of diverse women-owned businesses within our ecosystem, and increasing visibility and opportunity to close the area’s economic inequality.

To apply for the program click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Police Lights
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say

Latest News

The pantry gives out boxes of food once a month to help families who are running low on food.
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway
The pantry gives out boxes of food once a month to help families who are running low on food.
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway
Ohio Senate chamber
Toledo-area state senators map out priorities for 2023-24 legislature
All phone lines are currently down at the Ottawa County Court House.
Phones lines down at Ottawa Co. Court House, Sheriff’s Office
Police lights
Police pull body from pond in Findlay