Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council announces award program for entrepreneurs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council will announce its first Women’s Entrepreneurial Distinction Ovation Award program, Thursday.

The announcement will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Wildwood Preserve Metroparks’s Ward Pavilion.

The Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council was established by Women of Toledo, in honor of 2022′s Women’s History Month and the #HerStory campaign.

According to a statement released by the Northwest Ohio Women’s Business Council and Women of Toledo, the Women’s Entrepreneurial Distinction Ovation program is designed to promote entrepreneurship by acknowledging the diverse entrepreneurs in the Toledo area.

The award program, which will begin this spring, aims to achieve the following goals: recognizing excellence, providing a better narrative on the identity and storytelling of diverse women-owned businesses within our ecosystem, and increasing visibility and opportunity to close the area’s economic inequality.

To apply for the program click here.

