Police pull body from pond in Findlay

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said.

According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay.

The person’s body was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Police have not identified the person or released any possible cause of death at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

