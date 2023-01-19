Recreational cooking school in Toledo serves up fun for chefs of all ages and skill levels

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Time in the kitchen can be a lot of fun, but it can also be challenging for some of us. There’s a place in Toledo that offers classes for experts and those who just want to become better cooks.

Cooking is an art form and at Foodology, the team works to make sure it’s an art form we can all perfect.

“Foodology is Toledo’s recreational cooking school,” said owner Andi Lawrence. “We offer classes for kids, adults, birthday parties and team building for businesses. I love the science behind food. I love that you can add a little of this and change that. There are no mistakes, really.”

Lawrence says she comes from a family of home cooks and her love of food began at an early age.

“I can remember canning and making sauerkraut with my grandpa and jams and cookies with my grandma, and to this day, my mom and I do a lot of cooking together,” said Lawrence.

She took that early love of cooking and turned it into a business. Like Lawrence, all of the chefs here love sharing what they love with others.

“Every chef who works here is passionate about cooking and food and the science behind it and sharing it with people, that passion,” said Lawrence.

There are plenty of options when it comes to what’s on the menu for class. You learn to decorate cupcakes or make vegan meals and a whole lot more.

“We have everything from Asian food to sushi, fresh pasta classes, pierogi classes, Caribbean classes,” said Lawrence. “Pretty much any cuisine you can think of, we have a variety of it here.”

You can come alone, with friends or family, and it’s about much more than sharpening your skills in the kitchen.

“The fun of this is that you get to have a great social experience where everyone comes together on even ground and has a good time,” said Lawrence. “Whether it’s a party, you’re with strangers or by yourself, cooking brings everyone together. It does have a powerful influence over people. It is a big, big part of our lives.”

Lawrence says people who may not be confident in the kitchen are some of the best customers.

“I think those are the people we love to have here because you get to see a whole other side to cooking,” said Lawrence. “It’s not mundane. It pushes the boundaries a bit.”

And don’t be too hard on yourself, even top chefs like Lawrence enjoy simple meals every now and then.

“Everybody says, ‘you must eat lobster and really fancy things each night,’ and I say, ‘no, we have taco night just like everyone else,’” said Lawrence.

Lawrence says it’s important to point out that there’s a big health benefit to home cooking because you’re working with fresh, non-processed foods. The chefs at Foodology use locally-grown ingredients whenever they can and they pair the classes with the season.

In addition to owning Foodology, Lawrence is also the culinary arts instructor at Clay High School.

