Three Ohioans indicted for actions during Jan. 6 Capital breach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three Ohioans were indicted Wednesday on charges resulting from their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ryan Swoope, 28, Saul Llamas, 29 and Jordan Siemers, 25, all of Perry, were arrested on Nov. 30, 2022.

Swoope was indicted on five felony charges, including assaulting officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with officers during a civil disorder.

He was also indicted on three misdemeanor offenses, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, engaging in an act of violence in the Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building or grounds.

Llamas and Siemers were indicted on four misdemeanor offenses:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds

Parading, demonstrating and picketing in a Capitol building or grounds

Court documents said on Jan. 6, 2021, all three defendants illegally entered the Capitol grounds and building around 3:08 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door.

Swoope went inside the Senate Spouses’ Lounge, joining others in a mob chanting “Who’s House? Our House.”

After nine minutes inside, the three Ohioans left the capital.

Swoope then joined rioters outside the North Door of the Capitol, where the crowd overcame a police line attempting to secure the building and area.

Officers were forced to fall back into the building.

According to the Department of Justice, Swoope then sprayed a chemical irritant into an open door in the direction of officers, causing a Capitol police sergeant to cough and eyes to water.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Cleveland and Washington Offices, who identified Swoope in seeking information photos.

Since the Capitol breach, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the DOJ.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

