Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo businessman receives national attention for tech podcast

Will Lucas, the founder of the weekly podcast, is in the running for a 54th NAACP Image Award.
Will Lucas, the founder of the weekly podcast, is in the running for a 54th NAACP Image Award.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local businessman is gaining national attention for his podcast “Black Tech, Green Money”.

Will Lucas, the founder of the weekly podcast, is in the running for a 54th NAACP Image Award.

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the United States-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award ceremony honors masterful performances in theatre, music, television, film, and literature.

Lucas is nominated for his podcast that aims to make tech more accessible to Black people and specifically individuals who are underrepresented among the innovators in the tech industry. The podcast is available on Apple.

In addition, Lucas is also the owner of TolHouse, a member-only social club located in Downtown Toledo.

To vote for Lucas, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Police Lights
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
Police in Ohio said a 1-year-old girl was kidnapped in a vehicle stolen out of a family's garage.
1-year-old child kidnapped in vehicle stolen out of family’s garage, police say

Latest News

Ohio statehouse
Toledo-area state senators map out priorities for 2023-24 legislature
Ticket sales and jersey auction proceeds will support Justice for Sierah.
University of Toledo Women's Basketball hosts Justice for Sierah game
The pantry gives out boxes of food once a month to help families who are running low on food.
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway
The pantry gives out boxes of food once a month to help families who are running low on food.
Local food pantry helps families keep food on the table with monthly giveaway