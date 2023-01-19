Toledo businessman receives national attention for tech podcast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local businessman is gaining national attention for his podcast “Black Tech, Green Money”.

Will Lucas, the founder of the weekly podcast, is in the running for a 54th NAACP Image Award.

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual awards ceremony presented by the United States-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The award ceremony honors masterful performances in theatre, music, television, film, and literature.

Lucas is nominated for his podcast that aims to make tech more accessible to Black people and specifically individuals who are underrepresented among the innovators in the tech industry. The podcast is available on Apple.

In addition, Lucas is also the owner of TolHouse, a member-only social club located in Downtown Toledo.

