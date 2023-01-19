TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect faces 16 theft charges after an extensive investigation into stolen delivery packages at homes throughout the city of Toledo, police announced Thursday.

Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tags.

Further investigation was able to track down a match for the vehicle, leading to the arrest of Christopher Johnson.

Thousands of dollars in stolen property was recovered, and Johnson was charged with three counts of theft.

According to police, an additional 13 theft charges were added after more victims were interviewed.

