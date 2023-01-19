Birthday Club
Metroparks Toledo seeks out trail patrol volunteers

Trail patrol volunteers monitor the Metroparks, providing customer service to visitors and protecting the parks.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dressed in bright yellow shirts, Metroparks Toledo Trail Patrol volunteers are easy to spot as they walk the local trails.

In fact, you might have spotted one or two during your time visiting a local trail. Metropark Toledo officials say they’re looking to expand the team and are now accepting volunteer applications.

“A lot of times people know our trail patrol volunteers more than they know our staff even because they see them on a regular basis,” said Metroparks Spokesperson Scott Carpenter. “They are greeters. They help people navigate the parks as far as giving directions. They’re also the eyes and ears for our park staff. So, if there’s anything that needs attention, they can also contact a park ranger if necessary.”

Volunteers receive customer service, first aid, and CPR training before they can don the signature yellow. They also get training on the ins and outs of the Metroparks so they can answer any questions visitors may have.

“One of our things here at Metroparks is being clean, safe, and natural. So, they help with all of those things. They’re there as safety precautions in case anyone does need something on the trail; keep it clean, picking up litter,” said Metroparks Volunteer Coordinator Bailey Ballmer.

Volunteers are asked to dedicate 50 hours a year.

“That includes the trainings and the patrols in the parks on the trails,” Ballmer said. “So, if you really think about it, it’s only two hours a week of dedication in our parks.”

Currently, there are more than 200 trail patrol volunteers. Ballmer said she hopes to increase those numbers with a new recruitment class.

“This is the time of year that we are recruiting new volunteer trail patrol members. There is an interview process and then many trainings,” Ballmer said. “The first step is to fill out a volunteer application which can be done on the Metroparks website on the volunteer page. And then they can sign up for an interview,” Ballmer said.

To fill out a volunteer application, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

