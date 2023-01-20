Birthday Club
1/20: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Flurries today... light snow Sunday... “One to Watch” next week.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
THIS AFTERNOON: A few flurries with breezy conditions and highs in the upper 30s. TONIGHT: Winds diminishing and flurries ending with lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Snow arriving late Saturday night and continuing through the day Sunday, with 1-2″ of accumulation likely. Highs Sunday in the mid-30s. Snow ending by Sunday evening. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Snow and possibly some freezing rain will arrive later Tuesday night, then heavy snow looks more and more likely for Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. With the potential for significant accumulations and breezy conditions causing blowing and drifting, that storm is “One to Watch”. The snow will continue into Wednesday night and then taper off on Thursday when it’ll be colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

