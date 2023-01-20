Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

13abc Week in Review: Jan. 20, 2023

13abc Week in Review: Jan. 20, 2023
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 20, 2023(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced

15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green

Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280

TPD arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed two

Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland

Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

Swatting incident prompts increased safety protocols at Ottawa Hills Local Schools

Ohio House ex-speaker’s trial in $60M bribery probe to begin Ohio lawmaker Dolan running for US Senate again in 2024

Eggflation causes stress for customers and grocery stores alike

Toledo family reunited by DNA Test

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Johnson
TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced

Latest News

8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is listed as having been missing since Thursday, Jan. 19. Officials...
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland
1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
Imagine It! - Nails vs. Cinder Block vs. Sledgehammer vs. Dan - Jan. 21st, 2023