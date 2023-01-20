13abc Week in Review: Jan. 20, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced
15-year-old charged with murder in death of DeAsia Green
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
TPD arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed two
Man wanted for Toledo homicide arrested in Cleveland
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Swatting incident prompts increased safety protocols at Ottawa Hills Local Schools
Ohio House ex-speaker’s trial in $60M bribery probe to begin Ohio lawmaker Dolan running for US Senate again in 2024
Eggflation causes stress for customers and grocery stores alike
Toledo family reunited by DNA Test
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.