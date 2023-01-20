Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.(Luismt94 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Federal Trade Commission announced a new claims process that will return $60 million to thousands of former AT&T customers.

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.

According to the FTC, AT&T throttled their data, slowing down their internet speed after they used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle.

“The limits on this ‘unlimited’ plan made it hard — and, in some cases, impossible — to browse the internet or stream videos,” the FTC said in a consumer alert.

Qualifying customers can apply for a refund online by May 18. The payment amount will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

Current AT&T customers aren’t eligible for a payment because they received a credit on their bill in 2020.

Additionally, former AT&T customers who already cashed a check from AT&T aren’t eligible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Johnson
TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced

Latest News

13abc Week in Review: Jan. 20, 2023
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's office shows Lawrence Ray, an...
Ex-convict who abused college women gets 60 years in prison
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is listed as having been missing since Thursday, Jan. 19. Officials...
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland