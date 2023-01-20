Authorities searching for missing Liberty Center girl and suspect

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are looking for a missing child out of Liberty Center, Ohio. Police say they are concerned for her safety.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is listed as having been missing since Thursday. Officials listed a possible suspect as 32-year-old Jessica Lynn Downing.

Kalvitz is described as a white girl with blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 4′0 tall and 55l bs. Downing is described as a white woman with black hair and blue eyes, approximately 5′6″ and 140 lbs. The suspect was charged with an Interference with Custody charge on Friday in Napoleon Municipal Court.

The AG’s office said the girl hasn’t been seen and school and was not brought before the Henry County Children’s Services on three different occasions. Members from the local sheriff’s office went to her home and found a note from her parents saying that they were leaving for the other side of the state. Investigators believe the girl and suspect might be in the Cleveland area.

Officials say they might be driving a white 2014 Chevy Silverado 1500 truck with Ohio plate JJB1149 or a red 2016 Buick Encore SUV with Ohio plate HKD5833. Those with information are asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 419-592-8010.

Police say Jessica Lynn Downing may be connected to the search for missing girl Elena Kalvitz (Ohio Attorney General's Office)

