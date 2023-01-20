Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns

Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled because of a fire and injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the agency, Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles, with one report of a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents: spiced apple and rosewood, and cedarwood and clove.

They sold for $17 at Ross locations nationwide from August through October of 2022.

They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Johnson
TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced
First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*

Latest News

A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus
First post-Roe March for Life leads to the Capitol in new era
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armored vehicles in...
Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war
Although medical staff tried to save her, the 3-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police investigating death of 3-year-old who family says fell down flight of stairs
Authorities are investigating after a Colorado man was hospitalized from eating rat poison in a...
‘No evidence’ that Taco Bell workers put rat poison in customer’s food, investigators say