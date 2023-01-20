Birthday Club
Fire crews battle nursing home fire in Willard

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILLARD, Ohio (WTVG)- Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard dispatchers say.

13abc crews are on their way to report live from the scene.

This is a developing story, check back later for details.

