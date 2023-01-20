Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

GM to invest millions in Defiance factory

GM
GM(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors plans to spend millions to update several of its factories, including one in Defiance Ohio.

GM says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories in Flint, Bay City, Rochester, and Defiance.

The company said most the money will go to an engine plant in Flint to build the next generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Some of the other factories are slated to make V8 engine components and parts for future electric vehicles.

GM said while the investments won’t bring new jobs to Defiance or the other sites, but the money will preserve 2400 positions across the four locations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Johnson
TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced
First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*

Latest News

8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt.
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing Henry County child found safe
Missing Henry County child found safe
Why it Matters - Ohio's public corruption trial
Why it Matters - Ohio's public corruption trial
Thousands of dollars in stolen property was recovered from the trunk of a black car.
TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate
Willard nursing home fire
Lightning strikes nursing home, dozens displaced