GM to invest millions in Defiance factory

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors plans to spend millions to update several of its factories, including one in Defiance Ohio.

GM says it will spend more than $900 million to update four factories in Flint, Bay City, Rochester, and Defiance.

The company said most the money will go to an engine plant in Flint to build the next generation V8 for big pickup trucks and SUVs. Some of the other factories are slated to make V8 engine components and parts for future electric vehicles.

GM said while the investments won’t bring new jobs to Defiance or the other sites, but the money will preserve 2400 positions across the four locations.

