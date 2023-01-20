Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

January 20th Weather Forecast

Light Snow Sunday, Chance For Heavy Snow Wednesday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be breezy through the day with clouds and steady temperatures in the middle 30s. A few flurries are possible at times. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 30s. Light snow is likely on Sunday with an inch or two of accumulation possible. Our next storm arrives early Wednesday morning and lasts into Wednesday night. While the storm track remains uncertain, this storm does pose the biggest travel threat in a month with heavy snow possible. Highs will fall into the 20s for a couple of days after the storm and additional chances of snow are possible late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Johnson
TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*
Geauga County plane crash (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
Plane carrying federal prison inmate crashes in Geauga County
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct

Latest News

January 20th Weather Forecast
January 20th Weather Forecast
1/19/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/19/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/19/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/19/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast