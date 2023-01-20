January 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be breezy through the day with clouds and steady temperatures in the middle 30s. A few flurries are possible at times. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 30s. Light snow is likely on Sunday with an inch or two of accumulation possible. Our next storm arrives early Wednesday morning and lasts into Wednesday night. While the storm track remains uncertain, this storm does pose the biggest travel threat in a month with heavy snow possible. Highs will fall into the 20s for a couple of days after the storm and additional chances of snow are possible late next week.

