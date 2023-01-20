Birthday Club
OSHP troopers seize over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock Co.

Troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop.
Troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock County last week.

OSHP says troopers filed felony drug charges against Aisha Cochran, 45, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 48, both from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, after troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $27,450, during a traffic stop.

According to OSHP, at 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 11, troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia Sportage with Kentucky registration for a speed violation on Interstate 75. While interacting with the occupants, troopers say they detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver admitted to previously having marijuana in the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located one gram of marijuana from the passenger area of the vehicle and a magnetic box underneath the vehicle containing approximately 183 grams of fentanyl. Troopers also searched the passenger and found eight grams of suspected crack and seven grams of marijuana.

OSHP says Cochran and Smith were incarcerated in the Hancock County Justice Center and charged with possession of fentanyl, a first-degree felony. Smith was also charged with possession of cocaine, a fourth-degree felony.

According to OSHP, if convicted, Cochran could face up to 11 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 and Smith could face up to 12 and a half years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

