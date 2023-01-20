TFRD extinguishes electrical fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an electrical fire, Thursday night.

According to TFRD crews responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of Ogden Ave.

Crews told 13abc that the electrical fire started in the wall and went up from the wire and into the attic. The occupants noticed a smell and felt a warm sensation in the wall. Once the occupants heard the wire begin to pop, they called 911. All the occupants made it out of the home safely.

TFRD said there was no severe damage to the home. Fire crews were able to enter the wall and extinguish the fire.

