Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TFRD extinguishes electrical fire

According to TFRD crews responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of Ogden Ave.
According to TFRD crews responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of Ogden Ave.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to an electrical fire, Thursday night.

According to TFRD crews responded to a call of a fire in the 500 block of Ogden Ave.

Crews told 13abc that the electrical fire started in the wall and went up from the wire and into the attic. The occupants noticed a smell and felt a warm sensation in the wall. Once the occupants heard the wire begin to pop, they called 911. All the occupants made it out of the home safely.

TFRD said there was no severe damage to the home. Fire crews were able to enter the wall and extinguish the fire.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Today)
*First Alert Weather Day Today*
The incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 on I-280 just south of State Route 795 in...
Driver killed after tires strike semi-truck on I-280
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Police Lights
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
Christopher Johnson
TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate

Latest News

A closer look into city credit card issues in Perrysburg
Perrysburg officials take a closer look into the misuse of city credit cards
The discussion regarding the misuse of city-owned credit cards continues for Perrysburg...
Perrysburg officials take a closer look into the misuse of city credit cards
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Fire crews battle nursing home fire in Willard
1/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/19/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast