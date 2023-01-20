Toledo Dental Society to provide free dental care through “Give Kids a Smile” program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Dental Society is providing free dental care for northwest Ohio children through the “Give Kids a Smile” program next month.

TDS says “G.K.A.S.” is intended to help families who can not afford dental care for their children. All children are welcomed, but TDS says priority will be given to children who have no private insurance and are not eligible for Medicaid.

Dentists and hygienists will provide dental care for children up to and including 18 years of age from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Friday, Feb. 3

The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio 2138 Madison Avenue, Toledo 120 appointments available 567-400-2024

University of Toledo Department of Dentistry 2109 Hughes Drive (at Toledo Hospital) 6th Floor Jobst Tower 50 appointments available 419-291-7208



Monday, Feb. 6

The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg 2nd floor of Health Technology Hall 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 36 appointments available 567-661-7294



Tuesday, Feb. 7

The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg 2nd floor of Health Technology Hall 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. 36 appointments available 567-661-7294



Appointments fill up quickly so TDS says to call as soon as possible so you’re able to get an appointment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.