Toledo Dental Society to provide free dental care through “Give Kids a Smile” program

“G.K.A.S.” is intended to help families who can not afford dental care for their children.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Dental Society is providing free dental care for northwest Ohio children through the “Give Kids a Smile” program next month.

TDS says “G.K.A.S.” is intended to help families who can not afford dental care for their children. All children are welcomed, but TDS says priority will be given to children who have no private insurance and are not eligible for Medicaid.

Dentists and hygienists will provide dental care for children up to and including 18 years of age from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Friday, Feb. 3

  • The Dental Center of Northwest Ohio
    • 2138 Madison Avenue, Toledo
    • 120 appointments available
    • 567-400-2024
  • University of Toledo Department of Dentistry
    • 2109 Hughes Drive (at Toledo Hospital)
    • 6th Floor Jobst Tower
    • 50 appointments available
    • 419-291-7208

Monday, Feb. 6

  • The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic
    • 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg
    • 2nd floor of Health Technology Hall
    • 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • 36 appointments available
    • 567-661-7294

Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • The Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic
    • 30335 Oregon Road, Perrysburg
    • 2nd floor of Health Technology Hall
    • 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • 36 appointments available
    • 567-661-7294

Appointments fill up quickly so TDS says to call as soon as possible so you’re able to get an appointment.

