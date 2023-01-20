Birthday Club
Tree falls onto Toledo home, no injuries reported

TPD is on the scene of a tree crashed onto a home in the 2900 block of Northwood Ave.
TPD is on the scene of a tree crashed onto a home in the 2900 block of Northwood Ave.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue remain active on the scene of a tree crashing into a Toledo home, Thursday.

According to TPD, officers responded to a call of a tree crashing into a home in the 2900 block of Northwood Ave. around 10 p.m.

13abc crews reported that TFRD is roping off the area surrounding the home to secure any wires that may fall due to the incident.

An occupant of the home told 13abc that he lives upstairs and heard what sounded like a “loud blast.” The occupant said there was no damage to the inside of the home. He added that another occupant who lives downstairs was not home at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

13abc crews remain on the scene.

