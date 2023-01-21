Birthday Club
1/20/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Light snow Sunday / ONE TO WATCH Wednesday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Chance of Flurries, lows in the upper 20s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s. SUNDAY: Snow likely, especially early in the day, 1-2″ of accumulation possible, highs in the mid 30s. We’re carefully tracking a more significant storm system Wednesday that could bring moderate to heavy snow to the area. Stay tuned...

1/20/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Light Snow Sunday, Chance For Heavy Snow Wednesday
January 20th Weather Forecast