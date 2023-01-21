Birthday Club
1/21: Dan’s Saturday AM Forecast

1-3″ snow Sunday; more possible by Wednesday
1-3" of light snow possible Sunday, with another snowy system to watch for the midweek. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weekend will start off on the seasonable side -- mid-30s, a few flurries, and not much wind -- but accumulating snow is back in the forecast for the first time in weeks. 1-3″ of snow is possible for NW Ohio / SE Michigan, starting early Sunday morning and lasting through Monday morning. Tuesday will be dry, then Wednesday becomes our next “One To Watch”, where the track of that latest low will heavily factor in to how much snow we get... and where there aren’t much flakes, rain/freezing rain are replacing some of those totals. Stay tuned!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

