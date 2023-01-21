Birthday Club
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say

Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced with marijuana, according to authorities.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A school cafeteria worker in Louisiana is accused of selling food containing marijuana.

WAFB reports 45-year-old Tymetrica Cohns, a temporary cafeteria worker at Jewel M. Sumner High School, was arrested on Friday for reportedly selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana.

Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish said they were notified through a Crime Stoppers app that a cafeteria worker was allegedly selling homemade edibles.

“I want to commend this student who saw something and used the app to bring this threat to the attention of our school officials and law enforcement,” said Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley.

According to Stilley, Cohns was a substitute worker hired by a staffing service that places fill-in employees within schools.

“The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to our school system,” Stilley said.

Officials did not immediately release any further information regarding the incident.

