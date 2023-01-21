Birthday Club
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the...
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release.

According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.

The advisory is set to expire on Wednesday at 5p.m., according to the City of Toledo news release.

