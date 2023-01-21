Feel Good Friday: Local violin soloist takes a bow

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - If you see Freya Klaas in the halls of Ottawa Hills High School, she looks like every other busy, happy student.

But inside, the 14-year-old holds a special talent that she has been shaping for years.

“It’s just fun to play and fun to share music with other people,” said Klass, softly.

The freshman is an accomplished violinist who began playing at the tender age of three, and melodies are in her genes.

“Both my parents play clarinet in the Toledo Symphony,” she explained. “My dad’s the principal clarinetist and my mom’s second.”

Klass practices 45 minutes per weekday and expands that to two hours on Saturdays and Sundays, and her hard work is paying off. Somehow, she also manages to fit in homework, playing trumpet in the school band and taking part in cross country and track.

Still, Klass decided to submit a video of her playing a solo with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra to a competition, and won the opportunity to play a solo with the Firelands Symphony Orchestra next month.

That performance is Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Sawmill Creek Convention Center in Huron, Ohio.

To submit an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.