Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Feel Good Friday: Local violin soloist takes a bow

By Sashem Brey
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - If you see Freya Klaas in the halls of Ottawa Hills High School, she looks like every other busy, happy student.

But inside, the 14-year-old holds a special talent that she has been shaping for years.

“It’s just fun to play and fun to share music with other people,” said Klass, softly.

The freshman is an accomplished violinist who began playing at the tender age of three, and melodies are in her genes.

“Both my parents play clarinet in the Toledo Symphony,” she explained. “My dad’s the principal clarinetist and my mom’s second.”

Klass practices 45 minutes per weekday and expands that to two hours on Saturdays and Sundays, and her hard work is paying off. Somehow, she also manages to fit in homework, playing trumpet in the school band and taking part in cross country and track.

Still, Klass decided to submit a video of her playing a solo with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra to a competition, and won the opportunity to play a solo with the Firelands Symphony Orchestra next month.

That performance is Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Sawmill Creek Convention Center in Huron, Ohio.

To submit an idea for “Feel Good Friday with Sashem Brey,” click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Johnson
TPD arrests alleged serial porch pirate
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of...
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced
Police lights
Police pull body from pond in Findlay

Latest News

The freshman is an accomplished violinist who began playing at the tender age of three.
Feel Good Friday: Young soloist takes a bow
Family photo sessions can be a challenge to schedule, and often, they are expensive. But the...
Feel Good Friday: A Snapshot In Time
Family photo sessions can be a challenge to schedule, and often, they are expensive. But the...
Feel Good Friday: A Snapshot In Time
Feel Good Friday
Feel Good Friday: Wishmakers in Training