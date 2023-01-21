Birthday Club
Fifth annual school fair returns to Toledo

The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund and School Choice Ohio are hosting their fifth annual...
The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund and School Choice Ohio are hosting their fifth annual school fair Sunday, Jan. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.(WDAM)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund and School Choice Ohio are hosting their fifth annual school fair Sunday, Jan. 22 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The fair will be located at the Franciscan Center on the Lourdes University campus and coincides with the celebration of National School Choice Week, according to the press release.

Representatives from 30 K-8 learning options will share information with families and answer questions. Guests can learn about traditional public schools, public charter schools, private schools and homeschooling organizations, according to the press release. This year’s fair will also have face painting, a photo booth, balloon art, a DJ and cookies, coffee and lemonade.

For more information, contact Ann Riddle by email or by phone at 419-351-4852

