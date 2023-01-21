Birthday Club
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, January 25th

By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A storm system arriving on Wednesday has the potential to cause widespread travel impacts across the region.

STILL 4 DAYS AWAY - The track this low pressure system will take still remains uncertain, and that will impact how much snow NW Ohio and SE Michigan gets. If the low tracks from Cincinnati to Cleveland (at this time the more likely track), we will be on the NW side of the rain/snow line, and that would maximize our snow potential with several inches falling, possibly more. If that low tracks more to the SE, we may get clipped by the northern edge and that would give us lighter snow totals. On the other hand, if that low tracks more to the NW, then warmer air will push north, allowing more of the precipitation to fall as rain... thereby reducing our snow totals.

TIMING - Snow will likely arrive before sunrise on Wednesday and continue to fall throughout the day. It may fall heavily for much of the day, and when you combine that with winds gusting 30-40 mph, roads may become slick and difficult to travel... exacerbated by blowing and drifting of whatever snow falls. The snowfall will gradually get lighter Wednesday night, then a few lingering snow showers are expected on Thursday. Blowing and drifting will likely continue into Thursday as well. If rain manages to mix in during the day Wednesday, that would cut down on potential snow totals and the ability of the snow to blow and drift, but slushy conditions would still create difficult travel conditions.

First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, January 25th(Derek Witt)

