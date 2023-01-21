Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the Baptist Hospital after saving his kids from drowning, according to his girlfriend Angela Cole, Instagram post.

Hillis has been in the hospital since Jan. 5.

“God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital,” Cole said.

