KIDZ BOP announces show at Toledo Zoo

The group will be in Toledo on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Toledo Zoo’s Amphitheater.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - KIDZ BOP is going on its “Never Stop” tour, traveling to 37 cities across the United States and Canada including Toledo.

The group will be in Toledo on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Toledo Zoo’s Amphitheater, according to the press release. Tickets will be available Friday, Jan. 27. For tour dates and ticket information, visit the KIDZ BOP website or LiveNation.com.

The press release says Citi is the official card of the KIDZ BOP “Never Stop Live Tour” giving Citi cardmembers access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour will introduce four new KIDZ BOP kids- Jackson, Kiya, Shila and Tyler - who will perform pop hits along with other kids. The family-friendly show will also feature new songs, choreography, special effects and a Daddy Dance Off, according to the press release.

Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
