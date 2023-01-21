Birthday Club
ODOT seeks public opinions on bridge replacement

The Ohio Department of Transportation wants the public to comment on replacing the Main Street...
The Ohio Department of Transportation wants the public to comment on replacing the Main Street bridge over Tenmile Creek in Amboy Township and the village of Metamora.(ODOT)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation wants the public to comment on replacing the Main Street bridge over Tenmile Creek in Amboy Township and the village of Metamora.

ODOT’s news release says comments and questions should be submitted no later than Thursday, Feb. 23, via the website or by contacting David Geckle by email or phone at 419-373-4377. Those needing interpretation services or accommodations should contact Geckle by Thursday, Feb. 2.

The project includes replacing the bridge and roadway pavement and additional work on the sidewalks, parapets and railings on the North and South sides of the bridge, according to ODOT’s news release.

There is an anticipated removal of trees for the project that could affect a wooded bat habitat but ODOT plans to operate during their summer roosting period to avoid hurting the bats. ODOT says a permanent right-of-way and the removal of an adjacent building are also anticipated to be needed for the project’s completion.

