Ohio Turnpike approves $226 million budget

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For 2023, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has approved a budget of about $226 million.

The Ohio Turnpike’s news release says this budget is for capital improvement projects along the 241-mile toll road, with $203 million for projects beginning this year and completing projects from the prior year and $23 million going towards uncommitted funds for unforeseen additional expenditures and 2024 projects.

New projects include:

Four overhead bridges in Fulton County

The Toll Plaza 145 ramp bridge

Race Road overhead bridge in Lorain County

Stearns Road overhead bridge in Cuyahoga County

Two mainline bridges over the Cuyahoga River and Tinkers Creek in Summit County

A mainline resurfacing project in Williams and Fulton Counties from milepost 14 to milepost 27

Interchange resurfacing projects at Toll Plaza 34 in Fulton County and Toll Plaza 118 in Erie County

Other projects include furnishing and installing eight new Intelligent Transportation System cameras along the mainline of the Ohio Turnpike, upgrading the turnpike commission’s wireless data system and replacing a wastewater treatment plant with a pump station and force main, Ohio Turnpike’s news release says.

