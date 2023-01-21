Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning.

“It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”

Whitmer junior Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while exploring the abandoned building with his friends in 2016. Police say he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft. Ever since, his family has advocated for demolition.

“We’ve had several battles over the years trying to get this down and it is a great load off my shoulders and everybody-- else’s that finally the war is over,” Sorrell said.

The President and CEO of the Lucas County Land Bank David Mann says the $350,000 project is paid for by an Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant they received last year.

Joshua’s mother says the site will be turned into a green space, a comforting idea.

“The grief and the sorrow will never end. But to know that this will be out of the picture and that it will be a beautiful place and we’ll have a ray of hope for Joshua -- that this is going to be a beautiful thing and not look at it anymore as where he perished,” Sorrell said. “This is going to be a place that he’s going to bring, like I said, birds, butterflies and bees, and it will be good for the community.”

