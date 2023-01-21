Sight Center to host OrCam demo days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sight Center will host two days of demonstrations for the OrCam MyEye on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The demo days will have OrCam representatives on hand for 30-minute demonstrations of the device. Sight Center’s press release says pre-registration is required and can be done by calling 419-720-3937 or emailing the Sight Center.

“Assistive technology continues to evolve and open new doors,” said Dani Moran, Program Director for The Sight Center. Commenting on the new devices she added “We’re committed to making the latest devices available locally so people can see what works best for them.”

The MyEye clips to eyeglass frames and converts text and other visual information to spoken word, according to the Sight Center’s press release.

The OrCam MyEye and the OrCam Reader are available in The Shop at the Sight Center, according to the press release. The Shop is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.