Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Suspect arrested in man’s death on New York subway track

A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway...
A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A suspect was awaiting arraignment Saturday in the death of a man who was pushed onto a subway track and suffered a head injury, authorities said.

Andre Boyce, 28, was arrested on a manslaughter charge. It’s not immediately clear whether he has an attorney who can speak to the charges, and a call to a possible number for his Manhattan address rang unanswered Saturday morning.

Police got a call around 2 a.m. Friday that a man was shoved onto the southbound No. 1 line track. Officers were posted at the station and responded, finding a 34-year-old man on the track with a head wound, police said in a release.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died after being taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released information on what interaction, if any, the man had with Boyce before ending up on the tracks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Zeller
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is listed as having been missing since Thursday, Jan. 19. Officials...
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced

Latest News

TPD responds to one person shot Friday night on Clark Street.
TPD responds to one person shot Friday night
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night.
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night.
TFRD investigates Friday night fire