TARTA extends bus route to Holland

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved several service changes for the spring, including an extended route.(WTVG)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved several service changes for the spring, including an extended route.

According to the TARTA’s news release, starting Sunday, March 26, TARTA’s route 32 will travel to Spring Meadows with slight changes to the route’s stops. As the route expands, so does the coverage area; customers living within 3/4 of a mile of Spring Meadows will be eligible for TARPS.

TARTA has also approved route 33, with stops at TARTA’s Transit Hub, the University of Toledo’s College of Medical and Life Sciences and Walmart on Glendale Avenue, the press release says.

The press release also says that beginning March 26, route 28 will no longer be running due to route 32 covering the area along with other existing routes. These changes are taking place while other enhancements are in the works, including the TARTA Next redesign project and the launch of the TARTA Flex micro transit pilot program.

Look for updated schedules online and find out more information by calling TARTA’s information line at 419-243-7433.

