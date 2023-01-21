Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TFRD investigates Friday night fire

TFRD responds to a structure fire Friday night.
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night.

The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue.

TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic.

No one was inside the house when firefighters arrived, TFRD says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Zeller
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is listed as having been missing since Thursday, Jan. 19. Officials...
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced

Latest News

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night.
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
1-3" of light snow possible Sunday, with another snowy system to watch for the midweek. Dan...
1/21: Dan's Saturday AM Forecast
Dave White Chevrolet's Basketball Friday Week 8 (Part 2)
Dave White Chevrolet's Basketball Friday Week 8 (Part 2)
Dave White Chevrolet's Basketball Friday Week 8 (Part 1)
Dave White Chevrolet's Basketball Friday Week 8 (Part 1)