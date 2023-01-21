TFRD investigates Friday night fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night.

The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue.

TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic.

No one was inside the house when firefighters arrived, TFRD says. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

