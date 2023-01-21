TPD responds to one person shot Friday night
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a shooting on Clark Street Friday night.
TPD says one person was shot and taken to a local hospital.
Officers did not say why the shooting occurred or information about the person’s condition.
Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Check back for updates as we learn more.
