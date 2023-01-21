WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 8

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The conference and league races are on as we get deeper into the month of January. On the January 20th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, we have coverage of the Game of the Week between Emmanuel Christian and Toledo Christian. Central Catholic plays a pivotal game against St. John’s. Can Whitmer beat Findlay? Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba have those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian

Central Catholic at St. John’s

Whitmer at Findlay

Rogers at Scott

Napoleon at Springfield

Maumee Valley CD at Ottawa Hills

Columbian at Sandusky

Margaretta at Huron

Oak Harbor at Edison

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Southview

Fremont Ross at St. Francis

Monroe at Bedford

Lima Senior at Clay

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Napoleon at Springfield

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Southview

Monroe at Bedford

HOCKEY:

St. John’s vs. Northview

