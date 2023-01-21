Birthday Club
WATCH: Dave White Chevrolet’s Basketball Friday Week 8

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The conference and league races are on as we get deeper into the month of January. On the January 20th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Basketball Friday, we have coverage of the Game of the Week between Emmanuel Christian and Toledo Christian. Central Catholic plays a pivotal game against St. John’s. Can Whitmer beat Findlay? Mark Kunz and Britt Del Barba have those games, plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES:

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Emmanuel Christian at Toledo Christian
  • Central Catholic at St. John’s
  • Whitmer at Findlay
  • Rogers at Scott
  • Napoleon at Springfield
  • Maumee Valley CD at Ottawa Hills
  • Columbian at Sandusky
  • Margaretta at Huron
  • Oak Harbor at Edison
  • Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
  • Perrysburg at Southview
  • Fremont Ross at St. Francis
  • Monroe at Bedford
  • Lima Senior at Clay

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

  • Napoleon at Springfield
  • Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
  • Perrysburg at Southview
  • Monroe at Bedford

HOCKEY:

St. John’s vs. Northview

