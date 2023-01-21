Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month.

Lottery officials said she purchased her ticket from a Publix grocery store on Peachland Boulevard in the Port Charlotte area.

Officials said that Dowling claimed her million-dollar prize at lottery headquarters and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida lottery, the $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1-in-4.5.

The retailer where Dowling purchased her winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evan Zeller
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is listed as having been missing since Thursday, Jan. 19. Officials...
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Chief Derek Wensinger will be suspended for five days after having been on administrative leave...
Fremont Police Chief suspended for alleged misconduct
Fire crews are battling a fire at Blossom Healthcare nursing home Thursday night, Willard...
Lightning strike sparks fire at nursing home, dozens displaced

Latest News

The group will be in Toledo on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the Toledo Zoo’s Amphitheater.
KIDZ BOP announces show at Toledo Zoo
The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved several service...
TARTA extends bus route to Holland
The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis,...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
The Sight Center will host two days of demonstrations for the OrCam MyEye on Wednesday, Jan....
Sight Center to host OrCam demo days