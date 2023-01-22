Birthday Club
1/21: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

1-3″ of wet snow Sunday, then a First Alert Weather Day next week.
1/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows around 30. SUNDAY: Snow will arrive just before sunrise and continue to fall throughout the day. It may fall heavily in the morning, but with marginal temps it may be a wet and slushy snow. 1-3″ is likely, and highs will be in the mid-30s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A flurry possible with lows in the upper 20s. MONDAY: A morning flurry possible, then partial clearing in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. EXTENDED: Becoming breezy later Monday into Tuesday, when it’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday for possible heavy snow: we could get several inches of accumulation, along with blowing and drifting. Snow will continue into Wednesday night. Lighter snow showers Thursday and still breezy with highs in the upper 20s. A few flurries possible Friday and breezy with cloudy skies; highs again in the upper 20s. Cloudy Saturday and breezy with a stray flurry lingering and highs in the low 30s.

