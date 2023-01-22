Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

1/22: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

1-3″ slushy snow Sunday; First Alert Weather Day for several inches of snow Wednesday
1-3" of slushy snow possible today, with several more inches of snow in the works Wednesday. Dan Smith has the details on that First Alert Weather Day.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s not much by January standards, but most of us can expect 1-2″ of snow accumulation today with localized 3″ amounts. Ground temps in the mid to upper-30s will likely keep it slushy, wrapping up slowly by Monday morning. Tuesday will be dry with highs near 40F, then Wednesday (a First Alert Weather Day) is still on track to deliver several inches of snow, with gusty winds blowing and drifting it around at times.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, January 25th
First Alert Weather Day issued for Wednesday, January 25th
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
Evan Zeller
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
TPD responds to one person shot Friday night on Clark Street.
TPD responds to one person shot Friday night

Latest News

1-3" of slushy snow possible today, with several more inches of snow in the works Wednesday....
1/22: Dan's Sunday AM Forecast
1/21: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/21: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/21: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/21: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast
1/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
1/21: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast