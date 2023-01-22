1/22: Dan’s Sunday AM Forecast

It’s not much by January standards, but most of us can expect 1-2″ of snow accumulation today with localized 3″ amounts. Ground temps in the mid to upper-30s will likely keep it slushy, wrapping up slowly by Monday morning. Tuesday will be dry with highs near 40F, then Wednesday (a First Alert Weather Day) is still on track to deliver several inches of snow, with gusty winds blowing and drifting it around at times.

