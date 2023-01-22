Birthday Club
Police say two ran after a two-vehicle crash Saturday

The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night at 9:40 p.m.
The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night at 9:40 p.m.(Atlanta News First)
By Nia Lambdin
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night at 9:40 p.m.

The crash occurred on West Trenton Avenue and Bolton Street between a Dodge Durango and a 24-year-old from Brownsburge, IN, FPD says.

The 24-year-old and a passenger were heading eastbound on West Trenton Avenue in the curb lane when the Dodge Durango pulled out in front of the 24-year-old’s vehicle causing an almost head-on crash, according to FPD’s news release. The 24-year-old’s vehicle came to a stop around 50 feet from the intersection while the Dodge Durango spun around and came to a stop on the sidewalk, east of the intersection.

Police say the 24-year-old was treated at the crash for minor injuries while the passenger was transported to a local hospital. However, the driver and passenger of the Dodge got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

According to the FPD’s press release, the Dodge’s driver and passenger identities are unknown at this time. The case is currently under investigation.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

