1/22: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Untreated wet and slushy surfaces will freeze as temps drop into the upper 20s. On/off light snow will also continue to fall; an additional dusting to ½” will be possible. MONDAY: Morning flurries, then we’ll get some partial clearing in the afternoon as temps jump into the upper 30s, causing that snow to start melting. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, lows around 30. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs upper 30s. A stray flurry can’t be ruled out. EXTENDED: A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Wednesday. Heavy snow is increasingly likely, especially during the second half of the day. At this point at least 3″ appears likely, possibly more. Blowing and drifting will also be a concern. Most of the snow ends Wednesday night, but a few snow showers will linger into Thursday with highs in the low 30s. Breezy Friday with light PM snow as a clipper system moves through; highs in the low 30s. A flurry Saturday with cloudy skies, highs in the mid-30s. More light snow is possible Sunday with another clipper system; highs in the low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.