1/23: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

Heavy snow and wind Wednesday, then more chances beyond...
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy, highs in the mid-30s. TONIGHT: Breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible and lows in the upper 20s. TUESDAY: A brief morning flurry possible, otherwise cloudy with highs in the mid-30s. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Snow arrives before sunrise, but it’ll be heaviest from midday into the afternoon. Highs Wednesday in the low 30s, and breezy conditions will lead to some blowing and drifting. Snow will gradually taper off Wednesday night, and totals of 3-7″ are likely with rain possibly mixing in our southeast counties. EXTENDED: A few snow showers linger Thursday with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy and breezy Friday with highs around 30. A clipper system will bring light snow through the area from Friday evening through Saturday morning, with a dusting to 2″ of accumulation. Otherwise, cloudy, and breezy Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. We’re watching another potential storm system Sunday into Monday that could bring snow, rain, and freezing rain through NW Ohio and SE Michigan.

