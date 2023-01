TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, lows in the upper 20s. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs in the mid 30s. WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT DAY, heavy snow likely (some rain for the southeast part of the area), becoming windy, highs in the lower 30s, 4-8″ of snow for most areas. THURSDAY: AM snow showers, breezy, highs near 30.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.