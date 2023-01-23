After six years of court battles, Monroe doctor tries to rebuild after acquittal

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - It’s a case that went on for years, but now that it’s finally over, and the man being accused is walking free, he wants to tell his side of the story.

It all started in 2015, with police investigating Monroe doctor Lesly Pompy. He was accused of illegally distributing pain medication, among other things.

“I was seriously contemplating killing myself,” said Pompy.

Pompy, a pain management specialist, says he moved to the U.S. When he was just 12-years-old, knowing medicine better than English.

“It was an existential threat, I mean practice of medicine, it’s not something I do, it’s about who I am,” Pompy said.

It was Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance who alerted authorities of possible wrong doing, according to Pompy’s attorney, Ronald Chapman. “Dr. Pompy was one of the highest billers of healthcare to Blue Cross Blue Shield and when an insurance company sees that, they don’t like it.”

According to a statement released by the United States Attorney’s Office in 2018, “Dr. Pompy was accused of submitting claims to Medicare, Medicaid , and Blue Cross Blue Shield totaling close to 17-million-dollars.”

Pompy is now walking away a free man, though, after a jury found him not guilty earlier this month.

“I’m so grateful to the jury.” Pompy tells 13abc he is also thankful for his team of attorneys Ronald Chapman, George Donnini, and Joe Richotte.

Chapman and Pompy add that the fight’s not over.

“The state suspended his license because of the federal indictment. So, the next step is to go to the state board and say listen the jury of 12 found no issues here so it’s time to give the license back,” said Chapman.

Getting his practice and his reputation back may not be as easy.

“It’s going to be a potential problem,” said Pompy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.