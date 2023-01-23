Brown Bag Food Project running out of grant money for deliveries

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Brown Bag Food Project in Bowling Green has been reaching so many who can’t reach them by using Doordash to help deliver goods, but as grant money runs out, the non-profit is calling on the community for help to continue delivering to people in need.

The local food pantry has been serving families in Wood County for close to a decade, and just recently started using Doordash to get food and tolietries straight to people’s homes, according to Board Member and Secretary Peg Holland.

“We’re reaching so many more people that don’t have the capability to come to us,” said Holland.

She says a grant from Doordash has allowed them to do this. “It was for non-profits for a delivery service at no cost to us and no cost to our clients.”

According to Holland, since starting the service in May, Brown Bag has been able to make over 700 deliveries.

“We’re doing about 100 deliveries a month now, and that continues to grow every month. We’re reaching a lot more people than when we weren’t able to do the deliveries,” Holland said.

Despite all the success, though, it’s ending in just a few weeks, says Holland. “We’ve used up all the funds that they’ve allowed us to have.”

The team at brown bag can continue with Doordash, if they want.

“It’s going to cost us at least $8,000 a year,” said Holland.

Instead, Board Member Meghan Thompson says they’re asking community members to jump into the driver’s seat. “We are putting out for drivers specifically to use their own cars to help us out and make these deliveries.”

“We’re just asking for one hour, and normally it doesn’t even take an hour. It only takes however far it is to drive across town, to drop off five boxes,” Holland said.

For more information on how to volunteer or donate to the food pantry, click here.

