Family of BGSU hazing victim reaches settlement with university

Stone Folz
Stone Folz(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of a Bowling Green State University student who died after an off-campus fraternity hazing event has reached a settlement with the university, according to the family’s legal team.

The family of Stone Foltz reached a nearly $3 million settlement with BGSU, according to court documents. The Foltz family’s legal team called it the largest payout by a public university in a hazing case in the state’s history.

It’s part of a larger series of settlements that currently total more than $10 million and include the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and individual fraternity members, sources tell 13abc. Some of the former BGSU PIKE fraternity members who were convicted on charges connected to the hazing case were among those who reached settlements.

The Foltz family and their legal team is set to hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. in Columbus Monday to discuss the terms of the settlement.

Stone Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a Pi Kappa Alpha hazing event in which prosecutors said pledges were told to drink an entire bottle of liquor. Foltz’s family sued BGSU for alleged negligence, claiming the university violated Ohio’s Anti-hazing statute.

The family has largely stayed clear of the public eye since Foltz’s death in 2021 and the following trial for those who were charged in connection to the hazing case but are making an exception to “reinforce their message that university leadership must take responsibility to eradicate hazing for good,” a statement from the communications team for the family’s attorneys read. Shari and Cory Foltz have spearheaded the iamstonefoltz FOUNDATION, a non-profit dedicated to eradicating hazing.

Several people connected to the hazing incident were convicted of charges ranging from reckless homicide to misdemeanor hazing after taking plea deals. Two men took the case to trial and were acquitted of all felony charges and convicted of misdemeanor hazing and underage alcohol laws.

BGSU expelled the fraternity last year. Since Foltz’s death, state lawmakers passed Colin’s law that now makes hazing a felony offense in Ohio.

Previous coverage:

