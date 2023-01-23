Birthday Club
Former GM of Mr. Spots charged with theft

Theresa Gavarone
Theresa Gavarone(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The former general manager of Mr. Spots faces two felony charges in Wood County after he was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.

Bruce Vermett is accused of theft and telecommunications fraud, totally more than $150,000, according to court documents.

The crimes are alleged to have taken place between January 2018 through August 2022.

The business is owned by Sen. Theresa Gavarone and her husband Jim.

“Wednesday, a grand jury in Wood County indicted our former manager on 1st degree felony theft and 2nd degree felony telecommunications fraud charges. This man had been employed by us for nearly 25 years, and after gaining our trust, eventually was named the manager of our restaurant—a small business that we have worked extremely hard to grow over the past 36+ years.

It is deeply disappointing when trust is broken. We had considered this person a member of our family, so it will come as no surprise that we were devastated upon learning how he took advantage of my husband’s illness and my time commitment serving the community in public office. This crime hurts our hearts and hurts our employees who also trusted this person, and we appreciate the community’s continued support. I have all the faith in the world that our criminal justice system will right this egregious wrong, but in the meantime, I am thankful for the grand jury’s indictment so that my family can move forward in the process to regain some of what we have lost over the past several years.

While there is still a lot more that needs to be done, my family would like to thank the public servants at the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office and Wood County Sheriff’s office who have done an outstanding and professional job helping us through this difficult time. We look forward to the case being prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

State Senator Theresa Gavarone (R-Bowling Green)

Vermett was ordered to appear in court January 30 at 1 p.m.

