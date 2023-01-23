Perrysburg holds photo contest

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Perrysburg is once again holding its Sculpture Walk Winter Photo Contest, with prizes awarded to the top photos.

From January 30th through February 28th , photographers of all skill levels are invited to enter their original photography depicting the beauty of the Winter season on the SCULPTURES at Woodlands Park in Perrysburg, Ohio. There are 17 sculptures located along the entryway and perimeter of Woodlands Park (429 E. Boundary St), and are interactive as well as kid-friendly.

These sculptures are part of a year-long exhibit, and the SCULPTURE WALK WINTER PHOTO CONTEST encourages visitors to get outside, stroll the exhibit, snap some photos, and enter to win prizes.

“This is the second year for the Winter Photo Contest”, said Executive Director Christine Best “and Kohne Camera & The Print Refinery in Perrysburg will provide a $100.00 gift certificate to the first place photo, as well as serve on the juried panel who will choose the winner to be announced March 7th . Additional runners-up will be awarded smaller prizes as well. We love this opportunity for guests to visit Perrysburg, enjoy the sculptures in a different season, and capture memories they’ll share and potentially win a prize”.

Interested in submitting your photo for the PERRYSBURG SCULPTURE WALK WINTER PHOTO CONTEST? Email up to three original high resolution images to cbest@visitperrysburg.com and please specify “PHOTO CONTEST” in the subject line. Include your name and any information you’d like the panel to know about your photograph.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.